版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 18日 星期二 03:23 BJT

Energy Northwest's Columbia reactor back at full power after work

Nov 17 Energy Northwest said on Monday its Columbia nuclear power plant in Washington is back at full capacity after it reduced power for maintenance.

The 1,097-megawatt plant was reduced to 88 percent power by early Monday, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said in a report. ---------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: Washington COUNTY: Benton TOWN: Richland about 240 miles (390 km) east-southeast

of Olympia, the state capital OPERATOR: Energy Northwest OWNER(S): Energy Northwest CAPACITY: 1,132 UNIT(S): General Electric boiling water reactor FUEL: Nuclear DISPATCH: Baseload TIMELINE: 1975 - Washington Public Power Supply System (WPPSS)

starts building Washington Nuclear Power Unit 2 -

the only one of five planned reactors completed 1984 - Unit begins commercial operation 2012 - NRC renews the plant's operating license for an

additional 20 years 2043 - License to expire unless renewed (Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee in Bangalore)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐