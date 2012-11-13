UPDATE 2-Entergy mulls using spare transformer at NY reactor

* FitzPatrick nuclear reactor shut after transformer fire * Entergy unsure when reactor will return to service Nov 13 Power company Entergy Corp must determine whether it can use a spare transformer at the FitzPatrick nuclear power plant in New York to replace one damaged in a fire two days ago, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) said on Tuesday. Entergy spokeswoman Tammy Holden said the spare would require some modifications if the company decides to use it but "no decision has been made yet." Electricity traders familiar with nuclear power plants said it was possible to operate a reactor such as FitzPatrick on only one transformer but it would have run at less than full power. The transformer that failed in a fire on Sunday is one of two main transformers that take electrical power produced by the 855-megawatt plant's generator, step up the voltage and send it out to the grid. The NRC said the reactor shutdown was uncomplicated. The company said there was no radiological release. As for the 1,773-MW Nine Mile Point nuclear power plant, located on the same site as FitzPatrick but operated by Constellation Energy Nuclear Group, both of its units were at 86 percent power earlier Tuesday, the NRC said. A spokeswoman from Constellation, which is jointly owned by units of French power company EDF SA and Chicago-based power company Exelon Corp, said on Monday that the company started to shut the 1,143-MW Nine Mile 2 on Nov. 10 for planned maintenance. But on Sunday, the New York power grid operator asked Constellation to keep Nine Mile 2 online due to transmission system issues. The Constellation spokeswoman did not say if those issues related to the shutdown on Sunday of FitzPatrick. Constellation said it kept Nine Mile 2 on line. It did not say when it would shut it for the maintenance work. ---------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: New York COUNTY: Oswego TOWN: Scriba, about 175 miles (280 km) west of Albany, the state capital OPERATOR: Entergy Nuclear OWNER(S): Entergy Corp CAPACITY: 855 MW UNIT(S): 855 MW General Electric boiling water reactor FUEL: Nuclear DISPATCH: Baseload TIMELINE: 1976 - Reactor enters service 2008 - NRC renews original 40 year operating license for an additional 20 years 2034 - Reactor operating license expires