Entergy Miss. Grand Gulf reactor exits outage

June 20 Entergy Corp's 1,268-megawatt Grand Gulf nuclear power plant in Mississippi ramped up to 28 percent power by early Wednesday after it began exit an outage by Monday, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said in a report. The unit had been on a planned refueling outage since Feb 20. ----------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: Mississippi COUNTY: Claiborne TOWN: Port Gibson, about 60 miles west-southwest of Jackson, the state capital OPERATOR: Entergy Corp's Entergy Nuclear OWNER(S): Entergy Corp's System Energy Resources Inc (90 pct) South Mississippi Electric Power Association (10 pct) Capacity: 1,268 MW UNIT(S): General Electric boiling water reactor FUEL: Nuclear DISPATCH: Baseload COST: $3.5 billion TIMELINE: 1970 - Plant construction starts - cost estimate $1.2 billion for two reactors 1979 - Entergy stops work on Unit 2 due to unexpectedly high costs 1985 - Unit 1 enters service 2005 - Entergy and NuStart pick General Electric/Hitachi 1,550 MW Economic Simplified Boiling Water Reactor (ESBWR) for potential new Unit 3 at the site 2007 - NRC issues early site permit for the site 2008 - NRC and NuStart file combined construction and operating license (COL) application for the potential new reactor at the site 2009 - Entergy asks NRC to suspend review of COL for potential new reactor Nov 2011 - Entergy filed with NRC to renew the original 40-year operating license for an additional 20 years 2024 - Unit 1 license expires