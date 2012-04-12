版本:
Entergy Miss. Grand Gulf puts out fire in condenser

April 12 Entergy Corp extinguished a
fire in the main condenser of its 1,251-megawatt Grand Gulf
nuclear power plant in Mississippi Wednesday evening, the
company told the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission in a report
posted on Thursday.	
    The unit has been on a planned refueling outage since Feb. 	
20.  	
    The operators at the plant declared an "unusual event," the
lowest of four emergency classifications by the NRC, after the
fire was discovered at about 6:11 p.m. local time Wednesday. It
was put out in about 40 minutes. No one was hurt.	
    "The fire brigade was dispatched to combat the fire and the
area was evacuated," Entergy stated.	
    The cause of the fire was being investigated, the company
said.	
----------------------------------------------------------	
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE   
STATE:      Mississippi     
COUNTY:     Claiborne     
TOWN:       Port Gibson, about 60 miles west-southwest of    	
            Jackson, the state capital     
OPERATOR:   Entergy Corp's Entergy Nuclear     
OWNER(S):   Entergy Corp's System Energy    	
            Resources Inc (90 pct) South Mississippi Electric   	
            Power Association (10 pct)     
CAPACITY:   1,251 MW     
UNIT(S):    General Electric boiling water reactor     
FUEL:       Nuclear     
DISPATCH:   Baseload     
COST:       $3.5 billion   	
TIMELINE:     
1970 -      Plant construction starts - cost estimate $1.2    	
            billion for two reactors     
1979 -      Entergy stops work on Unit 2 due to unexpectedly    	
            high costs     
1985 -      Unit 1 enters service     
2005 -      Entergy and NuStart pick General Electric/Hitachi   	
            1,550 MW Economic Simplified Boiling Water Reactor  	
            (ESBWR) for potential new Unit 3 at the site     
2007 -      NRC issues early site permit for the site     
2008 -      NRC and NuStart file combined construction and     	
            operating license (COL) application for the    	
            potential new reactor at the site     
2009 -      Entergy asks NRC to suspend review of COL for    	
            potential new reactor     
2011 -      Entergy plans to file with NRC to renew the    	
            original 40-year operating license for an    	
            additional 20 years     
2024 -      Unit 1 license expires

