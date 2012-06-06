UPDATE 1-Entergy's Indian Point 2 shuts after turbine trip

June 6 Entergy Corp's 1,022-megawatt Unit 2 at the Indian Point nuclear power plant in New York shut automatically on Wednesday morning due to a turbine trip, according to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC). The initial indication is that the turbine tripped on loss of voltage of a generator, NRC spokesman Neil Sheehan said. "Our senior resident inspector was on-site and observed operator performance post-trip, with no concerns identified," he added. Company spokesman Jerry Nappi said workers were investigating the main electrical generator as a probable cause of the shutdown. The electrical generator is located on the non-nuclear side of the plant, Nappi said. Indian Point 3 was operating at full power. ---------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: New York COUNTY; Westchester TOWN: Buchanan about 45 miles (72 km) north of New York City OPERATOR: Entergy Nuclear OWNER(S): Entergy Nuclear CAPACITY: 2,062 MW UNIT(S): Unit 2 - 1,022 MW Westinghouse pressurized water reactor Unit 3 - 1,040 MW Westinghouse pressurized water reactor FUEL: Nuclear DISPATCH: Baseload COST: $2.450 billion (in 2007 US dollars) TIMELINE: 1962 - Consolidated Edison gets operating license for the 275-MW Unit 1, a pressurized water reactor. The first core of Unit 1 used thorium based fuel but did not meet expectations and the plant was operated with uranium oxide fuel 1974 - Unit 1 shut 1974 - Unit 2 enters commercial service 1976 - Unit 3 enters commercial service 2000 - Entergy buys Unit 3 from NYPA 2001 - Entergy buys Unit 2 from Con Edison 2007 - Entergy files with NRC to renew both unit's 40-year operating licenses for an additional 20 years. 2010 - NY Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) ruled Indian Point violates the federal Clean Water Act because the plant's water intake system kills fish. The state wants Entergy to install cooling towers that Entergy said would cost about $1.5 billion to $2 billion and could not be built before 2029. Instead, Entergy wants to install a $200 to $250 million Wedgewire screen, which Could be installed in about three years. The plant needs a water permit from the state before the NRC can issue new operating licenses. 2011/2 - DEC Administrative Law Judges to hear arguments on the water permit from Entergy and DEC staff on cooling towers versus Wedgewire screens 2012 - NRC Atomic Safety and Licensing Board (ASLB) to hold hearings on some 20 contentions from environmental groups and New York State opposed to the relicensing. With so many contentions, the NRC cannot say when the Commission will make a final decision on the relicensing. The reactors can continue to operate so long as the relicensing process continues. 2013 - Unit 2 license expires 2015 - Unit 3 license expires