版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 4日 星期四 02:38 BJT

UPDATE 2-Entergy sees New York Indian Point 2 reactor back soon

By Scott DiSavino
    July 3 Entergy Corp said it expects the
1,006-megawatt (MW) Unit 2 reactor at the Indian Point nuclear
power plant to return to service in the next couple of days,
following a shutdown for work earlier on Wednesday.
    Entergy spokesman Jim Steets told Reuters there was a
problem with an instrument air line that caused the unit's main
boiler feed pumps to shut down and the plant operators to shut
the reactor.
    The pumps are located on the non-nuclear side of the plant
and feed water into the plant's steam generator so it can be
heated and turned into steam to make electricity, the company
said.
    There was no release of radiation and no threat to the
safety of workers or the public, Entergy said, adding all
equipment performed as designed in response to the shutdown.
    The company said Unit 2 had been online for 138 continuous
days prior to Wednesday's shut down.
    The 1,031-mw Unit 3 is currently operating at full power and
has been online for 95 continuous days since completing a
refueling outage in April, the company said.
    One megawatt can power about 1,000 homes.
    ----------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE                    

STATE:      New York                 
COUNTY:     Westchester              
TOWN:       Buchanan about 45 miles (72 km) north of New York  
            City              
OPERATOR:   Entergy Nuclear                  
OWNER(S):   Entergy Nuclear                  
CAPACITY:   2,037 MW                 
UNIT(S):    Unit 2 - 1,006 MW Westinghouse pressurized         
            water reactor                 
            Unit 3 - 1,031 MW Westinghouse pressurized         
            water reactor                 
FUEL:       Nuclear                  
DISPATCH:   Baseload                 
COST:       $2.450 billion (in 2007 US dollars)             

TIMELINE:
1962 -      Consolidated Edison gets operating license for the 
            275-MW Unit 1, a pressurized water reactor. The    
            first core of Unit 1 used thorium based fuel but   
            did not meet expectations and the plant was  
            operated with uranium oxide fuel            
1974 -      Unit 1 shut              
1974 -      Unit 2 enters commercial service                
1976 -      Unit 3 enters commercial service                
2000 -      Entergy buys Unit 3 from NYPA    
2001 -      Entergy buys Unit 2 from Con Edison     
2007 -      Entergy files with NRC to renew both unit's 40-year
            operating licenses for an additional 20 years.     
2010 -      NY Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC)  
            ruled Indian Point violates the federal Clean
            Water Act because the plant's water intake system  
            kills fish. The state wants Entergy to install a
            closed loop cooling system like cooling towers.
2011-13 -   Entergy has argued before an administrative 
            judge at the NY DEC that cooling towers would cost
            about $1.5 billion to $2 billion and could not be
            built before 2029. Opponents of the plant argue the
            company could install smaller cooling towers at a
            much lower cost. Instead of cooling towers, Entergy
            wants to install a $200 million to $250 million     
                                                   Wedgewire
            screen system that could be installed in about three
            years. The plant needs a water permit from the state
            before the NRC can issue new operating
            licenses.                
Oct 2012 -  NRC Atomic Safety and Licensing Board (ASLB) to
            hold hearings on more than a dozen contentions from
            environmental groups and New York State opposed to
            the relicensing. With so many contentions, the
            NRC cannot say when the Commission will make a
            final decision on the relicensing. The reactors can
            continue to operate so long as the relicensing      
            process continues.    
Jun 2013 -  NRC staff completes supplemental environmental
            impact statement saying continued operation of
            reactors for 20 years would not harm the environment
            or aquatic life in the Hudson River
2013 -      NRC staff expected to complete supplemental safety
            evaluation report
2013 -      ASLB will allow interveners to file new contentions
            on the supplemental environmental and safety reports
2013 -      DEC could decide on water permit issue 
2013 -      Unit 2 license expires                  
2015 -      Unit 3 license expires

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐