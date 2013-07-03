版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 4日 星期四 01:52 BJT

Entergy sees New York Indian Point 2 nuclear reactor back soon

July 3 Entergy Corp said Wednesday it expects the 1,006-megawatt (MW) Indian Point 2 reactor to return to service in the next couple of days following a shutdown for work earlier Wednesday.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐