Entergy sees New York Indian Point 2 nuclear reactor back soon

BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics announces presentation of new data
* Sangamo Therapeutics announces presentation of new data demonstrating significant reduction of TAU expression using proprietary ZFP gene regulation technology
July 3 Entergy Corp said Wednesday it expects the 1,006-megawatt (MW) Indian Point 2 reactor to return to service in the next couple of days following a shutdown for work earlier Wednesday.
* Sangamo Therapeutics announces presentation of new data demonstrating significant reduction of TAU expression using proprietary ZFP gene regulation technology
* Blueprint Medicines announces proposed public offering of shares of common stock
* Omnova Solutions continues year-over-year earnings growth in 2017 first quarter