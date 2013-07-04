版本:
Entergy says New York Indian Point 2 nuclear power reactor back

July 4 Entergy Corp said Thursday the 1,006-megawatt (MW) Indian Point 2 reactor returned to service after shutting on Wednesday for maintenance.

