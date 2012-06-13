版本:
UPDATE 2-Entergy Michigan reactor shut after leak

June 13 Entergy Corp shut its
793-megawatt Palisades nuclear power plant in Michigan on
Tuesday due to leakage from a refueling water tank, the U.S.
Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) said in a report.	
    The company is in the midst of cooling down the reactor in
order to make repairs to the refueling water tank, company
spokesman Mark Savage told Reuters.	
    He said that the plant would return to service once repairs
were completed, although he did not provide a length of time for
the outage.	
    The tank was believed to be leaking from several locations,
the company told the NRC.	
    The event had no impact on the health and/or safety of the
public, the report said.	
---------------------------------------------------------- 
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE       
STATE:     Michigan               
COUNTY:    Van Buren               
TOWN:      South Haven, about 120 miles (193 km) west of        	
           Lansing, the state capital               
OPERATOR:  Entergy Nuclear               
OWNER(S):  Entergy Corp               
CAPACITY:  793 MW               
UNIT(S):   Combustion Engineering pressurized water reactor     	
           and a Westinghouse Electric turbine generator        
 
FUEL:      Nuclear               
DISPATCH:  Baseload               
COST:      $149 million	
	
TIMELINE:               
1971 -     Plant enters commercial service               
2005 -     Company applies with the NRC to renew the original   	
           40-year operating license for an additional 20       	
           years               
2006-      CMS agrees to sell reactor to Entergy               
2007 -     Entergy completes purchase of the reactor for $380   	
           million               
2007 -     NRC grants license renewal               
2031 -     Reactor license to expire

