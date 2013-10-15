版本:
Entergy Mass. Pilgrim nuclear reactor shut due to power loss

Oct 15 Entergy Corp's 685-megawatt
Pilgrim nuclear power reactor in Massachusetts automatically
shut on Monday due to the loss of one of the two 345-kilovolt
power lines that provide offsite power to the plant, a
spokeswoman said Tuesday.

