Entergy Mass. Pilgrim nuclear reactor shut due to power loss

BRIEF-Schweitzer-Mauduit International names Jeffrey Kramer CEO
* Has named Jeffrey Kramer as chief executive officer of company, effective as of April 21, 2017
Oct 15 Entergy Corp's 685-megawatt Pilgrim nuclear power reactor in Massachusetts automatically shut on Monday due to the loss of one of the two 345-kilovolt power lines that provide offsite power to the plant, a spokeswoman said Tuesday.
* Has named Jeffrey Kramer as chief executive officer of company, effective as of April 21, 2017
* Select Medical Holdings Corp - unit, Spectrum Health announced a joint venture to provide "long-term acute care to grand rapids community"
* Acasti Pharma provides update on Capre phase 3 development program