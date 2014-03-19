版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 19日 星期三 22:29 BJT

Entergy reduces Massachusetts Pilgrim reactor to clean condenser

March 19 Entergy Corp reduced the
685-megawatt Pilgrim nuclear power plant in Massachusetts early
Wednesday to clean the condenser, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory
Commission said in an email.
    Electricity traders said the unit was reduced to about half
power early Wednesday from full power earlier in the day.
    The NRC said the company cleans the condenser on a
semi-regular basis to reduce the buildup of biological material,
such as algae.
    Traders estimated the unit would return to full power in a
day or so.
     
----------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE
STATE:        Massachusetts       
COUNTY:       Plymouth       
TOWN:         Plymouth       
OPERATOR:     Entergy 
OWNER(S):     Entergy       
UNIT(S):      685 MW Nuclear       
FUEL:         Nuclear 
DISPATCH:     Baseload 
COST:         $462.25 million in 2007 US dollars 
 
TIMELINE:       
1972 -        Pilgrim enters service       
2006 -        Entergy files with NRC to renew the original      
              40-year operating license for an additional 
              20 years       
2012 -        NRC renews reactor license
2032 -        License expires

 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐