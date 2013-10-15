版本:
2013年 10月 15日 星期二 22:20 BJT

UPDATE 1-Entergy Mass. Pilgrim nuclear reactor shut due to power loss

Oct 15 Entergy Corp's 685-megawatt
Pilgrim nuclear power reactor in Massachusetts automatically
shut on Monday due to the loss of one of the two 345-kilovolt
power lines that provide offsite power to the plant, a
spokeswoman said Tuesday.
    "While Pilgrim is shut down, we will take advantage of this
time to perform maintenance that cannot be done while the plant
is operating," Entergy spokeswoman Carol Wightman said.
    Regional utility NSTAR removed the second 345-kV line from
service for planned maintenance last week, she said.

