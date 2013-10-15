UPDATE 1-Entergy Mass. Pilgrim nuclear reactor shut due to power loss

BRIEF-Schweitzer-Mauduit International names Jeffrey Kramer CEO
* Has named Jeffrey Kramer as chief executive officer of company, effective as of April 21, 2017
Oct 15 Entergy Corp's 685-megawatt Pilgrim nuclear power reactor in Massachusetts automatically shut on Monday due to the loss of one of the two 345-kilovolt power lines that provide offsite power to the plant, a spokeswoman said Tuesday. "While Pilgrim is shut down, we will take advantage of this time to perform maintenance that cannot be done while the plant is operating," Entergy spokeswoman Carol Wightman said. Regional utility NSTAR removed the second 345-kV line from service for planned maintenance last week, she said.
* Has named Jeffrey Kramer as chief executive officer of company, effective as of April 21, 2017
* Select Medical Holdings Corp - unit, Spectrum Health announced a joint venture to provide "long-term acute care to grand rapids community"
* Acasti Pharma provides update on Capre phase 3 development program