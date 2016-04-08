Entergy gets U.S. NRC approval to fix violations at Waterford 3 reactor

BRIEF-Terex Corp commences cash tender offer for up to $550 mln of its 6 pct senior notes due 2021
* Terex Corporation commences cash tender offer for up to $550 million of its 6.00% senior notes due 2021
April 8 The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission on Friday approved Entergy Corp's request to take a series of corrective actions after an investigation found violations at its Waterford 3 nuclear power plant in Louisiana.
Workers at the 1,159-megawatt reactor had failed to perform fire inspections and falsified records, an NRC investigation revealed.
The company has agreed to review its fire watch programs and improve training sessions, the NRC said in a notice.
Considering the resolution by Entergy to take corrective actions, the NRC said it has not issued a notice of violation or a civil penalty to the company. (Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Matthew Lewis)
SAO PAULO, Jan 17 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp does not rule out discussing with partner Ternium SA an amendment of an existing shareholder accord giving them the possibility of exiting Brazilian steelmaker Usinas Siderúrugicas de Minas Gerais SA, a senior executive with the Japanese company said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Solar Alliance sells interest in British Columbia Wind Projects for $1.35 million