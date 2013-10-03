Exelon Illinois Braidwood 1 nuclear reactor up to 98 pct power

Oct 3 Exelon Corp's 1,178-megawatt Unit 1 at the Braidwood nuclear power plant in Illinois ramped up to 98 percent power by early Thursday from 85 percent early Wednesday, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said in a report. Meanwhile, Braidwood 2 was operating at full power. ---------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: Illinois COUNTY: Will TOWN: Braceville about 60 miles (97 km) southwest of Chicago OPERATOR: Exelon Nuclear OWNER(S): Exelon CAPACITY: 2,330 MW UNIT(S): 1 - 1,178-MW Westinghouse pressurized water reactor 2 - 1,152-MW Westinghouse pressurized water reactor FUEL: Nuclear DISPATCH: Baseload Cost: $5.2 billion TIMELINE: 1976 - Construction began 1988 - Both units enter service 2013 - Exelon files with NRC to renew the original 40-year operating licenses at both reactors for another 20 years. The NRC has not yet determined when it will decide on the license renewal application. 2026 - Unit 1 license to expire, unless renewed 2027 - Unit 2 license to expire, unless renewed