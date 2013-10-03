Exelon Illinois Braidwood 1 nuclear reactor up to 98 pct power

Oct 3 Exelon Corp's 1,178-megawatt Unit
1 at the Braidwood nuclear power plant in Illinois ramped up to
98 percent power by early Thursday from 85 percent early
Wednesday, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said in a
report.
Meanwhile, Braidwood 2 was operating at full power.
----------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE
STATE: Illinois
COUNTY: Will
TOWN: Braceville about 60 miles (97 km) southwest of
Chicago
OPERATOR: Exelon Nuclear
OWNER(S): Exelon
CAPACITY: 2,330 MW
UNIT(S): 1 - 1,178-MW Westinghouse pressurized water reactor
2 - 1,152-MW Westinghouse pressurized water reactor
FUEL: Nuclear
DISPATCH: Baseload
Cost: $5.2 billion
TIMELINE:
1976 - Construction began
1988 - Both units enter service
2013 - Exelon files with NRC to renew the original 40-year
operating licenses at both reactors for another 20
years. The NRC has not yet determined when it will
decide on the license renewal application.
2026 - Unit 1 license to expire, unless renewed
2027 - Unit 2 license to expire, unless renewed