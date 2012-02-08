版本:
UPDATE 1-Exelon Ill. Byron 2 returns to service

Feb 7 Exelon Corp's 1,136-megawatt
Unit 2 at the Byron nuclear power plant in Illinois has been
reconnected to the electrical grid and began producing
electricity by Tuesday afternoon, the company said.	
    The unit shut Jan. 30 when power to an insulator in the
facility's switchyard failed.	
    Repairs to the insulator were completed along with
maintenance and inspection tasks while the unit was offline,
Exelon said.	
    Byron 1 was operating at full power, according to the U.S.
Nuclear Regulatory Commission.    	
----------------------------------------------------------	
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE           	
STATE:      Illinois              	
COUNTY:     Ogle              	
TOWN:       Byron, about 100 miles (160 km) west of Chicago   	
OPERATOR:   Exelon Corp              	
OWNER:      Exelon Corp              	
CAPACITY:   2,300 MW              	
UNITS:      Unit 1 - 1,164 MW, Westinghouse pressurized water	
            reactor         	
            Unit 2 - 1,136 MW, Westinghouse pressurized water   
 	
            reactor         	
FUEL:       Nuclear         	
DISPATCH:   Baseload         	
              	
TIMELINE:              	
1985 -      Unit 1 begins service              	
1987 -      Unit 2 begins service              	
2024 -      Unit 1 license to expire              	
2026 -      Unit 2 license to expire

