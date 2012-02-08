UPDATE 1-Exelon Ill. Byron 2 returns to service

Feb 7 Exelon Corp's 1,136-megawatt Unit 2 at the Byron nuclear power plant in Illinois has been reconnected to the electrical grid and began producing electricity by Tuesday afternoon, the company said. The unit shut Jan. 30 when power to an insulator in the facility's switchyard failed. Repairs to the insulator were completed along with maintenance and inspection tasks while the unit was offline, Exelon said. Byron 1 was operating at full power, according to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. ---------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: Illinois COUNTY: Ogle TOWN: Byron, about 100 miles (160 km) west of Chicago OPERATOR: Exelon Corp OWNER: Exelon Corp CAPACITY: 2,300 MW UNITS: Unit 1 - 1,164 MW, Westinghouse pressurized water reactor Unit 2 - 1,136 MW, Westinghouse pressurized water reactor FUEL: Nuclear DISPATCH: Baseload TIMELINE: 1985 - Unit 1 begins service 1987 - Unit 2 begins service 2024 - Unit 1 license to expire 2026 - Unit 2 license to expire