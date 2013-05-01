Exelon Illinois LaSalle reactors 1 And 2 ramped up early Wed.

BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 1 Exelon Corp's 1,118-megawatt Unit 1 at the La Salle nuclear power plant in Illinois ramped up to 70 percent power early Wednesday from 22 percent power Tuesday, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said in a report.
Its 1,120-megawatt Unit 2 at plant was operating at 28 percent power, up from 1 percent power on Tuesday. ---------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: Illinois COUNTY: LaSalle TOWN: Seneca about 70 miles (112 km) southwest of
Chicago OPERATOR: Exelon Nuclear OWNER(S): Exelon CAPACITY: 2,238 MW UNIT(S): 1 - 1,118-MW General Electric boiling water
reactor
2 - 1,120-MW GE boiling water reactor FUEL: Nuclear DISPATCH: Baseload TIMELINE: 1974 - Construction started 1984 - Units 1 and 2 enter commercial service 2015 - Exelon plans to file with NRC to extend the operating licenses for another 20 years 2022 - Unit 1 license expires 2023 - Unit 2 license expires
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
April 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: U.S. STRIKES SYRIA Russia warns that U.S. cruise missile strikes on a Syrian air base could have "extremely serious" consequences, as Trump's first major foray into a foreign conflict opens a rift between Moscow and Washington. U.S. lawmakers from both parties back Trump's strikes on Syria, but demand he spell out a broader strategy for dealing with the conflict