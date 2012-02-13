版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 14日 星期二 05:35 BJT

UPDATE 1-Exelon Ill. La Salle 1 reactor shut for refuel

FEB 13 - Exelon Corp's 1,118-megawatt Unit 1
at the La Salle nuclear power plant in Illinois shut for a
planned refueling and maintenance outage early Monday, the
company said in a release.	
    During the outage, the company said it plans to install two
new transformers, replace steam system components and make
upgrades to the main electricity generator to help enhance the
operational strength and safety of the plant. 	
    The unit last shut for refueling from about Feb. 8 to Mar.
8, 2010, and is on a 24-month refueling cycle, according to
Reuters data.	
    Meanwhile, La Salle 2 continued to operate at full power,
the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said in its daily report.	
---------------------------------------------------------------	
 
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE   
STATE:     Illinois         
COUNTY:    LaSalle         
TOWN:      Seneca about 70 miles (112 km) southwest of        	
           Chicago         
OPERATOR:  Exelon Nuclear         
OWNER(S):  Exelon         
CAPACITY:  2,238 MW         
UNIT(S):   1 - 1,118-MW General Electric boiling water        	
               reactor        	
           2 - 1,120-MW GE boiling water reactor         
FUEL:      Nuclear         
DISPATCH:  Baseload         
TIMELINE:         
1974 -     Construction started         
1984 -     Units 1 and 2 enter commercial service         
2022 -     Unit 1 license expires         
2023 -     Unit 2 license expires

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐