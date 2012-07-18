UPDATE 2-Exelon shuts Pa. Limerick 1 nuclear power reactor

By Scott DiSavino July 18 Exelon Corp shut down the 1,130-megawatt (MW) Unit 1 at the Limerick nuclear power plant in Pennsylvania early Wednesday following an electrical disturbance on the non-nuclear side of the plant, the company said in a release. The outage came at a bad time for the power grid: Homes and businesses in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic are cranking up their air conditioners amid a brutal heat wave blanketing the region. The electrical disturbance caused a loss of power to generator cooling equipment, the company said. The unit will remain offline until repairs, inspections and testing are completed, it said. The company said the unit shutdown did not pose any threat to the public. The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) said the plant experienced an electrical fault in a transformer that led to a manual shutdown. The failed 13-kilovolt (kv) transformer was located in the plant's control structure, which houses the control room and is also usually the location of electrical switchgear rooms, battery rooms and other equipment rooms, the NRC said. The NRC said there was no impact on the control room from this event. The 1,134-MW Limerick Unit 2 continued to operate at full power, the company said. The company also said it declared an "unusual event" as a result of the electrical disturbance. An unusual event is the lowest of four NRC emergency classifications. ---------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: Pennsylvania COUNTY: Montgomery TOWN: Pottstown about 40 miles (64 km) northwest of Philadelphia OPERATOR: Exelon Nuclear OWNER(S): Exelon Corp CAPACITY: 2,264 MW UNIT(S): 1 - 1,130-MW General Electric boiling water reactor 2 - 1,134-MW General Electric boiling water reactor FUEL: Nuclear DISPATCH: Baseload TIMELINE: 1969 - Philadelphia Electric Co (PECO - now a part of Exelon) selects the site 1974 - Construction starts following community protests and other delays 1984 - Unit 1 starts producing power 1986 - Unit 1 enters commercial service 1989 - Unit 2 starts producing power 1990 - Unit 2 enters service 2011 - Exelon files with the NRC for 20-year extensions of the original 40-year operating licenses 2013 - NRC likely to decide on license renewals 2024 - Unit 1 license expires 2029 - Unit 2 license expires