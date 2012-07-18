版本:
UPDATE 2-Exelon shuts Pa. Limerick 1 nuclear power reactor

By Scott DiSavino
    July 18 Exelon Corp shut down the
1,130-megawatt (MW) Unit 1 at the Limerick nuclear power plant
in Pennsylvania early Wednesday following an electrical
disturbance on the non-nuclear side of the plant, the company
said in a release.
    The outage came at a bad time for the power grid: Homes and
businesses in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic are cranking up their air
conditioners amid a brutal heat wave blanketing the region.
    The electrical disturbance caused a loss of power to
generator cooling equipment, the company said. The unit will
remain offline until repairs, inspections and testing are
completed, it said.
    The company said the unit shutdown did not pose any threat
to the public.
    The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) said the plant
experienced an electrical fault in a transformer that led to a
manual shutdown.
    The failed 13-kilovolt (kv) transformer was located in the
plant's control structure, which houses the control room and is
also usually the location of electrical switchgear rooms,
battery rooms and other equipment rooms, the NRC said.
    The NRC said there was no impact on the control room from
this event.
    The 1,134-MW Limerick Unit 2 continued to operate at full
power, the company said.
    The company also said it declared an "unusual event" as a
result of the electrical disturbance. An unusual event is the
lowest of four NRC emergency classifications.
    
----------------------------------------
    
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE 
STATE:      Pennsylvania     
COUNTY:     Montgomery     
TOWN:       Pottstown about 40 miles (64 km) northwest of    
            Philadelphia     
OPERATOR:   Exelon Nuclear     
OWNER(S):   Exelon Corp     
CAPACITY:   2,264 MW     
UNIT(S):    1 - 1,130-MW General Electric boiling water    
            reactor    
            2 - 1,134-MW General Electric boiling water    
            reactor     
FUEL:       Nuclear     
DISPATCH:   Baseload     
TIMELINE:     
1969 -      Philadelphia Electric Co (PECO - now a part of 
            Exelon) selects the site     
1974 -      Construction starts following community protests    
            and other delays     
1984 -      Unit 1 starts producing power     
1986 -      Unit 1 enters commercial service     
1989 -      Unit 2 starts producing power     
1990 -      Unit 2 enters service     
2011 -      Exelon files with the NRC for 20-year extensions of
            the original 40-year operating licenses     
2013 -      NRC likely to decide on license renewals
2024 -      Unit 1 license expires     
2029 -      Unit 2 license expires

