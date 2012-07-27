版本:
Exelon says shut Pa. Limerick 2 reactor for work on Friday

July 27 Exelon Corp said Friday operators shut the 1,134-megawatt Unit 2 at the Limerick nuclear power plant in Pennsylvania on Friday to allow workers to replace a valve on the plant's steam piping system.

