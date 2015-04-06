Small fire put out at Exelon's Pennsylvania nuclear power plant

BRIEF-Platform Specialty Products Corp reports Q1 loss per share of $0.09
* Platform specialty products corporation announces first quarter of 2017 financial results
April 5 Exelon Corp said on Sunday that a small electrical fire was extinguished in the reactor building at its 2,264-megawatt Limerick nuclear power plant in Pennsylvania.
"The fire was contained in an electrical panel that overheated," the statement from the company said.
There was no impact to power operations and both two units at the plant remained at full power. (Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
* Platform specialty products corporation announces first quarter of 2017 financial results
* Mainstreet health investments inc. Reports first quarter 2017 results
* Announces first-quarter 2017 results and revises full-year 2017 net sales and adjusted ebitda guidance