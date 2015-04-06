版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 6日 星期一 09:33 BJT

Small fire put out at Exelon's Pennsylvania nuclear power plant

April 5 Exelon Corp said on Sunday that a small electrical fire was extinguished in the reactor building at its 2,264-megawatt Limerick nuclear power plant in Pennsylvania.

"The fire was contained in an electrical panel that overheated," the statement from the company said.

There was no impact to power operations and both two units at the plant remained at full power. (Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐