Exelon Pennsylvania Limerick 1 reactor begins refueling outage

Feb 20 Exelon Corp said its
1,130-megawatt Unit 1 at the Limerick nuclear power plant in
Pennsylvania began a refueling outage on Monday.	
    "During the outage, trained technicians will be installing
new adjustable speed drives on Unit 1's massive core circulating
pumps to improve efficiency and reliability," the company said
in a statement.	
    The company said nearly one-third of the reactor's fuel will
be replaced and also workers will perform cabling upgrades on
the unit.	
    The unit was operating at full power early Friday, the U.S.
Nuclear Regulatory Commission said in a report.  	
    Meanwhile, Limerick 2 will continue to generate electricity
during the Unit 1 outage, Exelon said.  	
----------------------------------------------------------  	
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE   	
STATE:      Pennsylvania       	
COUNTY:     Montgomery       	
TOWN:       Pottstown about 40 miles (64 km) northwest of       	
            Philadelphia       	
OPERATOR:   Exelon Nuclear       	
OWNER(S):   Exelon Corp       	
CAPACITY:   2,264 MW       	
UNIT(S):    1 - 1,130-MW General Electric boiling water       	
            reactor       	
            2 - 1,134-MW General Electric boiling water       	
            reactor       	
FUEL:       Nuclear       	
DISPATCH:   Baseload       	
       	
TIMELINE:       	
1969 -      Philadelphia Electric Co (PECO - now Exelon)       	
            selects the site       	
1974 -      Construction starts following community protests    
 	
            and other delays       	
1984 -      Unit 1 starts producing power       	
1986 -      Unit 1 enters commercial service       	
1989 -      Unit 2 starts producing power       	
1990 -      Unit 2 enters service       	
2011 -      Exelon plans to file with the NRC for 20-year       
 	
            extensions of the original 40-year operating        	
            licenses       	
2024 -      Unit 1 license expires       	
2029 -      Unit 2 license expires

