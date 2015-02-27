Exelon returns Limerick Unit 1 to full power

Feb 27 Exelon Corp said on Friday that its 1,146-megawatt Unit 1 at the Limerick nuclear power plant in Pennsylvania returned to full power today after repair of a valve on one of the unit's main steam lines.

The power plant shut down automatically after a valve failure late on Monday.

Exelon said the outage did not impact electrical service to regional customers.

Limerick 2 was operating at 95 percent power, according to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. ---------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: Pennsylvania COUNTY: Montgomery TOWN: Pottstown about 40 miles (64 km) northwest of

Philadelphia OPERATOR: Exelon Nuclear OWNER(S): Exelon Corp CAPACITY: 2,264 MW UNIT(S): 1 - 1,130-MW General Electric boiling water

reactor

2 - 1,134-MW General Electric boiling water

reactor FUEL: Nuclear DISPATCH: Baseload TIMELINE: 1969 - Philadelphia Electric Co (PECO - now Exelon)

selects the site 1974 - Construction starts following community protests

and other delays 1984 - Unit 1 starts producing power 1986 - Unit 1 enters commercial service 1989 - Unit 2 starts producing power 1990 - Unit 2 enters service 2011 - Exelon filed with the NRC for 20-year

extensions of the original 40-year operating

licenses 2013 - NRC expects to decide on new licenses 2024 - Unit 1 license expires without renewal 2029 - Unit 2 license expires without renewal (Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee in Bengaluru)