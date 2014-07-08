Exelon shuts New Jersey 614-MW Oyster Creek nuclear reactor

July 8 Exelon Corp's 614-megawatt Oyster Creek nuclear power plant in New Jersey commenced a plant shutdown on Monday night for maintenance of safety equipment that operates valves located inside the drywell, the company said in a statement. The statement did not provide any timeline for the work at the reactor or any tentative return date. ---------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: New Jersey COUNTY: Ocean TOWN: Forked River about 60 miles (96 km) east of Philadelphia OPERATOR: Exelon Nuclear OWNER(S): Exelon Nuclear CAPACITY: 614 MW UNIT(S): General Electric boiling water reactor FUEL: Nuclear DISPATCH: Baseload TIMELINE: 1965 - Construction started 1969 - Plant enters service, making it the oldest operating nuclear plant in the United States 1999 - GPU agreed to sell reactor to AmerGen for $10 million 2003 - Exelon bought AmerGen in 2003 2005 - Exelon applied with the NRC to extend the operating license before the license was to expire in 2009 2009 - NRC renewed the reactor's original 40-year operating license for another 20 years 2010 - Exelon agreed with New Jersey to shut reactor in 2019 to avoid building cooling towers 2019 - Oyster Creek reactor to shut 2029 - Operating license expires (Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)