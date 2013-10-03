版本:
Exelon New Jersey Oyster Creek reactor starts to exit outage

Oct 3 Exelon Corp's 614-megawatt Oyster
Creek nuclear power plant in New Jersey started to exit an
outage and ramped up to 1 percent power by early Thursday, the
U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said in a report.
    The unit shut by Oct. 1.
     
----------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE
STATE:      New Jersey     
COUNTY:     Ocean     
TOWN:       Forked River about 60 miles (96 km) east of      
            Philadelphia     
OPERATOR:   Exelon Nuclear     
OWNER(S):   Exelon Nuclear     
CAPACITY:   614 MW     
UNIT(S):    General Electric boiling water reactor     
FUEL:       Nuclear     
DISPATCH:   Baseload     
     
TIMELINE:     
1965 -      Construction started     
1969 -      Plant enters service, making it the oldest     
            operating nuclear plant in the United States     
1999 -      GPU agreed to sell reactor to AmerGen for $10
            million
2003 -      Exelon bought AmerGen in 2003
2005 -      Exelon applied with the NRC to extend the        
            operating license before the license was to     
            expire in 2009     
2009 -      NRC renewed the reactor's original 40-year      
            operating license for another 20 years
2010 -      Exelon agreed with New Jersey to shut reactor
            in 2019 to avoid building cooling towers
2019 -      Oyster Creek reactor to shut           
2029 -      Operating license expires
