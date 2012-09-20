Exelon PA Three Mile Island reactor shut down automatically

BRIEF-Dr Reddy's says U.S. court finds co's product infringes some patents
* Says Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announces U.S. district court's opinion relating to patent infringement
Sept 20 Exelon Corp said its Three Mile Island nuclear power plant in Pennsylvania shut automatically on Thursday afternoon, according to a company statement. The plant responded as designed and remained in normal shutdown condition while operators investigated the cause of the shutdown, Exelon said in the statement. Steam was released, causing a loud noise during the shutdown, it added. The plant can generate 852 megawatts of carbon free power - enough electricity for about 800,000 homes, Exelon said. ---------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: Pennsylvania COUNTY: Dauphin TOWN: Middletown about 10 miles (16 km) southeast of Harrisburg, the state capital, on the Susquehanna River OPERATOR: Exelon Nuclear OWNER(S): Exelon CAPACITY: 805 MW UNIT(S): Unit 1 - 786-MW Babcock and Wilcox pressurized water reactor Unit 2 - 802-MW Babcock and Wilcox pressurized water reactor - owned by FirstEnergy - out of service since the 1979 accident FUEL: Nuclear Dispatch: Baseload COST: $400 million for Unit 1 TIMELINE: 1968-70 - General Public Utilities Corp, later named GPU Inc, built the reactors. It was operated by GPU subsidiary Metropolitan Edison Co (Met-Ed) 1974 - Unit 1 enters service 1978 - Unit 2 enters service 1979 - Partial meltdown of Unit 2 - the NRC said the accident did not result in any deaths or injuries to plant workers or the nearby communities. Unit 1 was shut for refueling during the accident and was kept shut until 1985 1985 - Unit 1 returns to service 1999 - GPU sells Unit 1 to AmerGen Energy Corp, a joint venture of Philadelphia Electric Co (PECO Energy) and British Energy Group Plc 2000 - PECO Energy and Unicom merged to form Exelon Corp 2001 - GPU merged with FirstEnergy 2003 - Exelon buys British Energy's stake in AmerGen and transferred it to Exelon Nuclear 2009 - NRC extends original 40 year operating license for Unit 1 for another 20 years 2010 - NRC said the generator from Unit 2 will be used at Duke Energy's Harris nuclear power plant in North Carolina. The generator weighs 670 tons 2034 - Unit 1 license expires
* Says Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announces U.S. district court's opinion relating to patent infringement
HONG KONG, Feb 16 Asian stocks edged to new 19-month highs on Thursday with gains underpinned by an ongoing rally on Wall Street while the dollar came in for a bout of profit-taking after its recent bounce.
CARACAS, Feb 15 President Nicolas Maduro's government ordered the suspension of CNN's Spanish-language service from Venezuela's airwaves on Wednesday, accusing it of distorting the truth in coverage.