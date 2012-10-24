版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 25日 星期四 04:24 BJT

US body to meet over Davis-Besse nuclear plant relicensing issue

Oct 24The Atomic Safety and Licensing Board will
hear oral arguments  Nov. 5-6 on a new contention regarding
relicensing of FirstEnergy Corp's 879-megawatt
Davis-Besse nuclear plant in Ohio, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory
Commission said in a statement.   
    The new contention alleges that cracks in the plant's shield
building should be considered "an aging-related feature" that
would preclude renewing the plant's operating license for an
additional 20 years, the agency said. 
    In October of 2011, FirstEnergy identified cracks in the
shield building while conducting work to replace the reactor
vessel head and to refuel the unit, located in Oak Harbor, 120
miles (193 km) north of Columbus, the state capital.
 
-------------------------------------------------------------- 
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE 
STATE:        Ohio      
COUNTY:       Ottawa      
TOWN:         Oak Harbor, about 120 miles (193 km) north of 
              Columbus, the state capital      
OPERATOR:     FirstEnergy Nuclear      
OWNER(S):     FirstEnergy      
CAPACITY:     879 MW      
UNIT(S):      Babcock and Wilcox pressurized water reactor 
FUEL:         Nuclear      
DISPATCH:     Baseload          
 
TIMELINE:       
1970 -        Construction started      
1977-8 -      Reactor enters commercial service      
2002-4 -      Reactor shut due to a hole in the reactor vessel 
              head. FirstEnergy replaces vessel head with an 
              unused head from a mothballed reactor in 
              Midland, Michigan. The repair and upgrades cost 
              about $600 million      
Feb-Jun 2010- Reactor shut for refueling and repair of reactor 
              vessel head after small cracks were found on 
              several nozzles 
Aug 2010 -    FirstEnergy to file with NRC to renew the 
              original 40-year operating license for an 
              additional 20 years      
Autumn 2011 - FirstEnergy to replace reactor vessel head 
2014 -        Replacement of steam generators during a 
              refueling outage      
2017 -        Reactor license to expire

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐