版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 4日 星期二 19:53 BJT

NextEra Fla. Turkey Point 3 reactor shut

 Oct 4 NextEra Energy Inc's 693-megawatt
Unit 3 at the Turkey Point nuclear plant in Florida shut by
early Tuesday from full power Monday, the U.S. Nuclear
Regulatory Commission said in a report.   	
 Meanwhile, Unit 4 continued to operate at full power.  	
-----------------------------------------------------------   	
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE    	
STATE:      Florida    	
COUNTY:     Miami-Dade    	
TOWN:       Florida City, about 25 miles (40 km) south of   	
         Miami   	
OPERATOR:   NextEra Energy (formerly FPL Group)   	
OWNER:      NextEra Energy's Florida Power & Light   	
CAPACITY:   2,196 MW    	
UNIT(S):    - Unit 1 - 398-MW oil/natural gas-fired   	
         - Unit 2 - 400-MW oil/gas unit          	
         - Unit 3 - 693-MW pressurized water reactor   	
         - Unit 4 - 693-MW pressurized water reactor   	
         - Unit 5 - 1,150-MW combined-cycled gas unit   	
         several 2- and 3-MW oil-fired units   	
FUEL:       Nuclear, natural gas, oil    	
DISPATCH:   Baseload, intermediate    	
COST:       $1.2 billion    	
   	
TIMELINE:    	
1967 -      Unit 1 enters service    	
1968 -      Unit 2 enters service    	
1972 -      Unit 3 enters service    	
1973 -      Unit 4 enters service    	
2002 -      NRC renews original 40-year operating licenses   	
         for an additional 20 years    	
2007 -      Unit 5 enters service   	
2007 -      Company seeks state approval to spend $1.5 billion  	
         to add 400 MW of capacity to St. Lucie and Turkey   	
         Point   	
2009 -      Company files license application to build two   	
         1,100-MW AP1000 reactors at the site   	
2012 -      NRC expects to decide on combined construction   	
         and operating license for new reactors   	
2032 -      Unit 3 license to expire    	
2033 -      Unit 4 license to expire	
 (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐