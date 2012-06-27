UPDATE 2-NRG Texas Limestone 1 coal unit ramping up

June 27 NRG Energy Inc's 831-megawatt (MW) Unit 1 at the Limestone coal-fired power plant in Texas was online and increasing output on Wednesday to meet rising afternoon power demand, according to sources familiar with the plant's operation. NRG told regulators in a filing that the Unit 1 turbine tripped overnight after a drop in pressure during maintenance to change the turbine lube oil. Texas is in the middle of a weeklong heat wave with temperatures in the triple digits across much of the state and peak power demand breaking June records as homes and businesses crank up air conditioners to escape the heat. --------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: Texas COUNTY: Limestone TOWN: Jewett, about 120 miles (190 km) northwest of Houston OPERATOR: NRG Energy Inc OWNER(S): NRG Energy Inc CAPACITY: 1,689 MW UNITS: Unit 1 - 831 MW Unit 2 - 858 MW FUEL: Lignite/Powder River Basin Coal DISPATCH: Baseload TIMELINE: 1985 - Unit 1 begins operation 1986 - Unit 2 begins operation 2004 - CenterPoint Energy sells Limestone, other plants to Texas Genco LLC, owned by four private equity firms 2005 - NRG purchases Texas Genco LLC for $8.3 billion 2006 - NRG seeks air permit for 800-MW Limestone 3 2009 - NRG obtains air permit for Limestone 3 but delays decision to construct due to market conditions