2013年 2月 27日

NRG sees South Texas 2 power reactor back in early May

Feb 27 U.S. power company NRG Energy Inc said Wednesday the 1,280-megawatt (MW) Unit 2 at the South Texas nuclear power plant in Texas will likely return to service in early May.

The unit shut in January following a fire that damaged the transformer, company executives said on a conference call after the release of the company's fourth-quarter earnings.
