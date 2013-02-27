NRG sees South Texas 2 power reactor back in early May

BRIEF-Halliburton CEO Lesar 2016 total compensation $17.8 mln
* Halliburton Co - CEO David J. Lesar's 2016 total compensation was $17.8 million versus $15.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
Feb 27 U.S. power company NRG Energy Inc said Wednesday the 1,280-megawatt (MW) Unit 2 at the South Texas nuclear power plant in Texas will likely return to service in early May.
The unit shut in January following a fire that damaged the transformer, company executives said on a conference call after the release of the company's fourth-quarter earnings.
* Czech bond yields rise (Adds dealer comment on crown, consolidation of Croatian markets after weeks of a plunge)
* CEO Leon Moulder Jr's 2016 total compensation was $5.7 million versus $5.5 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oMgYGz) Further company coverage: