NRG Texas WA Parish 4 natgas power unit shut

June 12 NRG Energy Inc's 552-megawatt
natural gas-fired Unit 4 at the W A Parish coal and natural
gas-fired power plant in Texas shut on June 11, the company told
Texas regulators in a filing.	
    The company said the unit tripped following a combustion
control system malfunction.	
    The company did not say when the unit would return to
service.	
	
----------------------------------------------------------	
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE 	
STATE:      Texas	
COUNTY:     Fort Bend about 35 miles (56 km) southwest of	
            Houston	
OPERATOR:   NRG	
OWNER(S):   NRG	
CAPACITY:   3,664 MW     	
UNIT(S):    1 - 169 MW natural gas steam turbine	
            2 - 169 MW natural gas steam turbine	
            3 - 273 MW natural gas steam turbine	
            4 - 552 MW natural gas steam turbine	
            5 - 648 MW sub-bituminous coal and natural gas steam	
                turbine	
            6 - 653 MW sub-bituminous coal and natural gas steam	
                turbine	
            7 - 577 MW sub-bituminous coal and natural gas steam	
                turbine	
            8 - 610 MW sub-bituminous coal and natural gas steam	
                turbine	
            GT1 - 13 MW natural gas gas turbine	
FUEL:       Coal and natural gas	
DISPATCH:   Baseload, load following and peaking	
     	
TIMELINE:     	
1958 -      Units 1 and 2 enter service	
1961 -      Unit 3 enters service	
1967 -      GT1 enters service 	
1968 -      Unit 4 enters service	
1977 -      Unit 5 enters service	
1978 -      Unit 6 enters service	
1980 -      Unit 7 enters service	
1982 -      Unit 8 enters service

