OPPD Nebraska shuts Fort Calhoun reactor for unplanned repairs

July 20 Omaha Public Power District said on Monday its Fort Calhoun nuclear power plant in Nebraska was manually taken offline to repair a water leak on one of its four reactor coolant pumps.

The maintenance outage on the 479-megawatt Fort Calhoun nuclear power plant will not cause an interruption of electrical service to OPPD customers, the statement from the company added.

The company could not specify when the plant would return to full power. It will depend on the extent of the repairs required, it said. ---------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: Nebraska County: Washington TOWN: Fort Calhoun, about 65 miles (100 km) northeast

of Lincoln, the state capital OPERATOR: Exelon Nuclear EXC.N OWNER(S): Omaha Public Power District CAPACITY: 479 MW UNIT(S) : Combustion Engineering two-loop pressurized water

reactor FUEL: Nuclear DISPATCH: Baseload COST: $754.65 million (2007 USD) according to the U.S.

EIA TIMELINE: 1966 - Construction started 1973 - Unit enters service 2002 - OPPD files with NRC to extend the plant's original

40-years operating license for another 20 years 2003 - NRC renews operating license for 20 years 2033 - License expires (Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)