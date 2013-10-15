版本:
PG&E reduces California Diablo Canyon 1 reactor to 50 percent power

Oct 15 California power company PG&E Corp
 said Tuesday it reduced the 1,122-megawatt Unit 1 at the
Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant to 50 percent power on Monday
to work on a feedwater pump.

