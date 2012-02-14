版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 15日 星期三 04:41 BJT

UPDATE 1-PG&E's CA Diablo Canyon 2 reactor at half power

Feb 14 PG&E Corp's 1,118-megawatt
Unit 2 at the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant in California
was reduced to 50 percent power by early Tuesday to allow
workers to clean the intake tunnel, a company spokesman said.	
    The planned maintenance will be performed over the next
several days, the spokesman said. 	
    Unit 2 was reduced from 87 percent power the previous day,
according to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission report. 	
    Meanwhile, Diablo Canyon 1 was operating at full power. 	
---------------------------------------------------------- 	
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE     	
STATE:     California    	
COUNTY:    San Luis Obispo County    	
TOWN:      Avila Beach about 183 miles (294 km) northwest    	
           of Los Angeles    	
OPERATOR:  PG&E    	
OWNER(S):  PG&E    	
CAPACITY:  2,240 MW    	
UNIT(S):   1 - 1,122 MW Westinghouse pressurized water reactor  
 	
           2 - 1,118 MW Westinghouse pressurized water reactor  
 	
FUEL:      Nuclear    	
DISPATCH:  Baseload    	
    	
TIMELINE:    	
1968 -     Start of plant construction    	
1985 -     Unit 1 enters commercial service    	
1986 -     Unit 2 enters commercial service    	
2024 -     Unit 1 license to expire unless renewed    	
2025 -     Unit 2 license to expire unless renewed

