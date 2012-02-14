UPDATE 1-PG&E's CA Diablo Canyon 2 reactor at half power

Feb 14 PG&E Corp's 1,118-megawatt
Unit 2 at the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant in California
was reduced to 50 percent power by early Tuesday to allow
workers to clean the intake tunnel, a company spokesman said.
The planned maintenance will be performed over the next
several days, the spokesman said.
Unit 2 was reduced from 87 percent power the previous day,
according to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission report.
Meanwhile, Diablo Canyon 1 was operating at full power.
----------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE
STATE: California
COUNTY: San Luis Obispo County
TOWN: Avila Beach about 183 miles (294 km) northwest
of Los Angeles
OPERATOR: PG&E
OWNER(S): PG&E
CAPACITY: 2,240 MW
UNIT(S): 1 - 1,122 MW Westinghouse pressurized water reactor
2 - 1,118 MW Westinghouse pressurized water reactor
FUEL: Nuclear
DISPATCH: Baseload
TIMELINE:
1968 - Start of plant construction
1985 - Unit 1 enters commercial service
1986 - Unit 2 enters commercial service
2024 - Unit 1 license to expire unless renewed
2025 - Unit 2 license to expire unless renewed