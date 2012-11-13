版本:
UPDATE 1-PG&E CA Diablo Canyon 2 reactor reduced to 55 pct

Nov 13 PG&E Corp's 1,118-megawatt Unit 2
at the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant in California was
reduced to 55 percent power by early Tuesday from 85 percent on
Monday, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said in a report.
    Output was reduced to allow workers to clean the unit's
water intake tunnel and work was expected to take several days,
a company spokesman said.    
     Meanwhile, Diablo Canyon 1 was operating at full power.
----------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE    
STATE:     California   
COUNTY:    San Luis Obispo County   
TOWN:      Avila Beach about 183 miles (294 km) northwest   
           of Los Angeles   
OPERATOR:  PG&E   
OWNER(S):  PG&E   
CAPACITY:  2,240 MW   
UNIT(S):   1 - 1,122 MW Westinghouse pressurized water reactor  
           2 - 1,118 MW Westinghouse pressurized water reactor  
FUEL:      Nuclear   
DISPATCH:  Baseload   
TIMELINE:   
1968 -     Start of plant construction   
1985 -     Unit 1 enters commercial service   
1986 -     Unit 2 enters commercial service   
2024 -     Unit 1 license to expire unless renewed   
2025 -     Unit 2 license to expire unless renewed

