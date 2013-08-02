Portland General says Oregon Boardman coal plant back online

Aug 2 Oregon power company Portland General
Electric Co said on Friday its 585-megawatt Boardman
coal-fired power plant in Oregon returned to service on July 31,
while its 740-MW Colstrip 4 coal unit in Montana could remain
shut for the rest of 2013.
Both coal plants shut on July 1 for unplanned repairs.
Boardman experienced a "thermal hammer" event in the cold
reheat line, causing structural damage, Portland General said in
a federal filing. Portland General owns 65 percent of Boardman.
Other Boardman owners are Idacorp's Idaho Power (10
percent), Power Resources Cooperative (10 percent) and BA
Leasing BSC (15 percent).
Colstrip 4, which is operated by a unit of Pennsylvania
power company PPL Inc, experienced vibration and rotor
issues. Portland General owns 20 percent of Colstrip 4.
Other Colstrip 4 owners are PPL, NorthWestern Energy
, privately held Puget Sound Energy, Avista Corp
and Berkshire Hathaway Inc's PacifiCorp, according to
PPL's website.
Portland General estimates 2013 replacement power costs for
the two plants combined to be between $10 million and $12
million.
The estimated repair costs are expected to be about $10
million for Boardman and $30 million to $40 million for Colstrip
Unit 4.
Insurance recovery of repair costs is subject to a $2.5
million deductible at each plant; insurance carriers have been
notified of potential claims, Portland General said.