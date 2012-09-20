Coal-fired Montana power plant to be mothballed due to EPA rules-company

Sept 19 A coal-fired power plant in Billings,
Montana, will be mothballed starting in April 2015 because it
will cost too much to comply with new emissions reductions
required by the government, plant owner and operator PPL Montana
said on Wednesday.
The company plans to operate the 154-megawatt J.E. Corette
power plant until requirements of the Environmental Protection
Agency's Mercury and Air Toxics Standard take effect in April
2015.
"Our detailed analysis has shown that to meet the emission
reductions required by EPA's Mercury and Air Toxics Standards,
we would need to invest $38 million in the Corette plant," the
company said in a statement.
"We simply cannot justify that level of spending in the
current wholesale power market in the Northwest," it added.
The plant will then be placed in reserve status, commonly
called mothballing. Mothballing the Corette plant, rather than
shutting it down permanently, gives PPL Montana the opportunity
to resume operations at some point if conditions change.
PPL Montana is a subsidiary of PPL Corp.