PPL finds source of leak at Pa. Susquehanna 1 reactor

* Power traders see reactor back over weekend
* PPL shut reactor June 19, no restart date set
JUNE 21 PPL Corp found the source of the
small leak at the 1,260-megawatt (MW) Unit 1 at the Susquehanna
nuclear power plant in Pennsylvania and will fix it soon, but it
could not say when the unit would return, a plant spokesman said
Thursday.
The company shut the reactor on Tuesday due to a small but
increasing water leak in the containment.
The leak, which remained in the plant's containment, posed
no danger to plant workers or the public, PPL said.
PPL decided to shut the reactor to fix the leak even though
the leak rate did not reach a level that required the company to
take the unit offline.
Workers discovered the source of the leak on Tuesday.
In a report to the NRC on Wednesday, the company said the
leak was from a welded joint on reactor recirculation piping
where a four-inch (10.2 centimeter) flanged pipe for chemical
decontamination connects to a 28-inch pipe.
Because the leak constitutes a pressure boundary leakage,
the company said in the report it was required to take the
reactor from mode 3 to mode 4 within 36 hours as per the plant's
technical specifications.
The plant spokesman said workers removed some insulation to
find the leak and were preparing to fix it but could not say
when the plant would return to service.
Some power traders guessed it would return over the weekend.
Meanwhile, Unit 2 at Susquehanna was operating at full power
Thursday morning, according to the NRC's plant status report.
------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE
STATE: Pennsylvania
COUNTY: Luzerne
TOWN: Salem Township
OPERATOR: PPL Susquehanna LLC
OWNER(S): PPL Corp (90 pct)
Allegheny Electric Coop Inc (10 pct)
CAPACITY: 2,450 MW
UNIT(S): 1 - 1,260-MW General Electric boiling water
reactor
2 - 1,190-MW General Electric boiling water
reactor
FUEL: Nuclear
DISPATCH: Baseload
COST: $4.1 billion
TIMELINE:
1983 - Unit 1 enters commercial service
1985 - Unit 2 enters commercial service
2008 - PPL files with NRC to build one of Areva SA's
1,600 MW Evolutionary Power Reactors
(EPR) at the site to be called Bell Bend. PPL
estimated the new reactor could cost $10 billion
2009 - NRC renews 40-year licenses for Units 1 and 2 for
additional 20 years
2009-11 - PPL to uprate plant output by about 110 MW
2013 - NRC expected to decide on construction and
operating license for Bell Bend, but the schedule
is being revised
2042 - Unit 1 extended license to expire
2044 - Unit 2 extended license to expire