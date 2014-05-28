PPL keeps Pennsylvania Susquehanna 1 reactor shut for inspection

May 28 PPL Corp said Wednesday it
completed refueling and maintenance work on its 1,260-megawatt
(MW) Unit 1 at the Susquehanna nuclear power plant in
Pennsylvania but decided to keep the reactor shut for turbine
work.
PPL decided to work on the turbine so the company can
complete a root cause analysis of the plant's turbine issues
later this year, company spokesman Joe Scopelliti said in an
email.
He did not say when the unit would likely return to service.
PPL has worked on or inspected the turbines at both
Susquehanna units several times over the past few years. In some
cases, the company has shut the unit specifically to look at the
turbines, while in other cases PPL used a shutdown for other
reasons such as refueling or an unplanned outage to inspect the
turbines.
Since 2011, the company has inspected the turbines in Unit 1
at least five times and Unit 2 at least six times. Unit 2 most
recently shut for a couple weeks in March for turbine work.
Scopelliti has said in the past the problem is with the
low-pressure turbines. He said each unit has three low-pressure
turbines and one high-pressure turbine. The low-pressure
turbines were replaced in 2003 and 2004.
German engineering company Siemens AG
manufactured the low-pressure turbines and is working with PPL
to resolve the issue.
The high-pressure turbines, meanwhile, were replaced between
2008 and 2011 as part of an uprate or power increase for the
reactors.
Meanwhile, the 1,260-MW Susquehanna 2 was operating at full
power early Wednesday, according to a report by the U.S. Nuclear
Regulatory Commission.
----------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE
STATE: Pennsylvania
COUNTY: Luzerne
TOWN: Salem Township
OPERATOR: PPL Susquehanna LLC
OWNER(S): PPL Corp (90 pct)
Allegheny Electric Coop Inc (10 pct)
CAPACITY: 2,520 MW
UNIT(S): 1 - 1,260-MW General Electric boiling water
reactor
2 - 1,260-MW General Electric boiling water
reactor
FUEL: Nuclear
DISPATCH: Baseload
COST: $4.1 billion
TIMELINE:
1983 - Unit 1 enters commercial service
1985 - Unit 2 enters commercial service
2008 - PPL files with NRC to build one of Areva SA's
1,600 MW Evolutionary Power Reactors
(EPR) at the site to be called Bell Bend. PPL
estimated the new reactor could cost $10 billion
2009 - NRC renews 40-year licenses for Units 1 and 2 for
additional 20 years
2008-11 - PPL to uprate plant output by about 110 MW
2042 - Unit 1 extended license to expire
2044 - Unit 2 extended license to expire
