PPL Pennsylvania Susquehanna 1 nuclear power reactor up to 82 pct

June 9 PPL Corp's 1,260-megawatt Unit 1 at the Susquehanna nuclear power plant in Pennsylvania ramped up to 82 percent power by early Monday from 15 percent power early Thursday, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said in a report.

Meanwhile, Susquehanna 2 was operating at 96 percent power. ---------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: Pennsylvania COUNTY: Luzerne TOWN: Salem Township OPERATOR: PPL Susquehanna LLC OWNER(S): PPL Corp (90 pct)

Allegheny Electric Coop Inc (10 pct) CAPACITY: 2,520 MW UNIT(S): 1 - 1,260-MW General Electric boiling water

reactor

2 - 1,260-MW General Electric boiling water

reactor FUEL: Nuclear DISPATCH: Baseload COST: $4.1 billion

TIMELINE: 1983 - Unit 1 enters commercial service 1985 - Unit 2 enters commercial service 2008 - PPL files with NRC to build one of Areva SA's

1,600 MW Evolutionary Power Reactors

(EPR) at the site to be called Bell Bend. PPL

estimated the new reactor could cost $10 billion 2009 - NRC renews 40-year licenses for Units 1 and 2 for

additional 20 years 2008-11 - PPL to uprate plant output by about 110 MW 2015 - NRC expected to decide on construction and

operating license for Bell Bend, but the schedule

is being revised 2042 - Unit 1 extended license to expire 2044 - Unit 2 extended license to expire (Reporting by Scott DiSavino)