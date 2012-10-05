UPDATE 2-PPL to shut Pa. Susquehanna 1 reactor for inspection

Oct 5 Pennsylvania power company PPL Corp
said Friday it reduced power at both units at the
2,450-megawatt (MW) Susquehanna nuclear plant in Pennsylvania
and was preparing to shut Unit 1 later this month for additional
turbine inspections.
The company said in a release it was looking to confirm data
provided by new technology that could lead to the finalization
of a plan to resolve the issue of turbine blade cracking that
was first identified in 2011.
Pending the outcome of the 1,260-MW Unit 1 inspections, PPL
said it will decide whether a similar inspection of the 1,190-MW
Unit 2 turbine is warranted.
In 2011, PPL shut Unit 1 from March 31-June 7 for planned
refueling and to replace some damaged turbine blades. The
company also shut Unit 2 from May 30-June 15, but found no
turbine blade cracks.
During the upcoming Unit 1 outage, PPL said workers will
inspect turbine blades for any indications of cracking similar
to what had been discovered previously.
"Maintaining our margins of safety is the top priority,"
Timothy Rausch, PPL Susquehanna senior vice president and chief
nuclear officer, said in the release.
"As a result of these efforts and our ongoing, detailed
engineering analysis, we are in the final stages of verifying
the causes of the cracking and implementing both short-term and
long-term measures to resolve the cracking issues," Rausch said.
PPL said it reduced the power level of both units and would
keep them reduced at least until the inspection of the Unit 1
turbine is complete to reduce the potential for cracking to
occur or worsen and maintain operating safety margin.
PPL reduced the power output of both units from full power
to 85 percent by Oct. 3.
The company said it would implement turbine modifications
designed to resolve the turbine blade cracking issue during
future scheduled refueling and maintenance outages starting in
the spring of 2013.
PPL estimated the after-tax financial impact of the
inspections, which includes reduced energy-sales margins and
possible repair expenses, could be in the range of $15 million
to $45 million. The company said it was maintaining its 2012
forecast of $2.15 to $2.45 per share in earnings from ongoing
operations.
PPL shares were trading about four cents lower at $29.32
early Friday. Shares of other utility companies meanwhile were
up a few cents Friday morning.
The Susquehanna plant is located in Luzerne County about 115
miles (185 km) northwest of Philadelphia. PPL operates the plant
for its owners, PPL and Allegheny Electric Cooperative Inc.