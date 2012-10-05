UPDATE 2-PPL to shut Pa. Susquehanna 1 reactor for inspection

Oct 5 Pennsylvania power company PPL Corp said Friday it reduced power at both units at the 2,450-megawatt (MW) Susquehanna nuclear plant in Pennsylvania and was preparing to shut Unit 1 later this month for additional turbine inspections. The company said in a release it was looking to confirm data provided by new technology that could lead to the finalization of a plan to resolve the issue of turbine blade cracking that was first identified in 2011. Pending the outcome of the 1,260-MW Unit 1 inspections, PPL said it will decide whether a similar inspection of the 1,190-MW Unit 2 turbine is warranted. In 2011, PPL shut Unit 1 from March 31-June 7 for planned refueling and to replace some damaged turbine blades. The company also shut Unit 2 from May 30-June 15, but found no turbine blade cracks. During the upcoming Unit 1 outage, PPL said workers will inspect turbine blades for any indications of cracking similar to what had been discovered previously. "Maintaining our margins of safety is the top priority," Timothy Rausch, PPL Susquehanna senior vice president and chief nuclear officer, said in the release. "As a result of these efforts and our ongoing, detailed engineering analysis, we are in the final stages of verifying the causes of the cracking and implementing both short-term and long-term measures to resolve the cracking issues," Rausch said. PPL said it reduced the power level of both units and would keep them reduced at least until the inspection of the Unit 1 turbine is complete to reduce the potential for cracking to occur or worsen and maintain operating safety margin. PPL reduced the power output of both units from full power to 85 percent by Oct. 3. The company said it would implement turbine modifications designed to resolve the turbine blade cracking issue during future scheduled refueling and maintenance outages starting in the spring of 2013. PPL estimated the after-tax financial impact of the inspections, which includes reduced energy-sales margins and possible repair expenses, could be in the range of $15 million to $45 million. The company said it was maintaining its 2012 forecast of $2.15 to $2.45 per share in earnings from ongoing operations. PPL shares were trading about four cents lower at $29.32 early Friday. Shares of other utility companies meanwhile were up a few cents Friday morning. The Susquehanna plant is located in Luzerne County about 115 miles (185 km) northwest of Philadelphia. PPL operates the plant for its owners, PPL and Allegheny Electric Cooperative Inc.