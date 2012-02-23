版本:
Progress NC Brunswick 1 reactor manually shut

Feb 23 Progress Energy Inc 
manually shut the 938-megawatt Unit 1 at the Brunswick nuclear
power plant in North Carolina early Thursday after a problem
with the unit's emergency core cooling system, the company told
regulators in a report. 	
    The unit shut from 73 percent power, after being reduced
from 88 percent power, according to reports from the U.S.
Nuclear Regulatory Commission. 	
    Output at Unit 2, rated at 920 MW, was trimmed to 95 percent
from 100 percent a day earlier. 	
----------------------------------------------------------------
 	
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE  	
STATE:      North Carolina   	
COUNTY:     Brunswick   	
TOWN:       Southport   	
OPERATOR:   Progress Energy Carolinas   	
OWNER(S):   Progress (81.67 pct)   	
            North Carolina Eastern Municipal (18.33 pct)   	
CAPACITY:   1,858 MW   	
UNIT(S):    1 - 938-MW General Electric boiling water reactor   	
            2 - 920-MW General Electric boiling water reactor   	
FUEL:       Nuclear        	
DISPATCH:   Baseload   	
COST:       $2.49 billion in 2007 U.S. dollars   	
TIMELINE:   	
1977        -Unit 1 enters commercial service   	
1975        -Unit 2 enters commercial service   	
2002-2005   -Progress added 244 MW in new capacity at Units 1   	
             and 2 through uprates   	
2006        -NRC renews original 40 year operating licenses for 
 	
             an additional 20 years   	
2034        -Unit 2 license expires   	
2036        -Unit 1 license expires

