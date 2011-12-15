版本:
NextEra NH Seabrook 1 reactor cut to 70 pct

Dec 15 NextEra Energy Inc's 
1,295-megawatt Seabrook nuclear power plant in New Hampshire was
reduced to 70 percent power by early Thursday from full power
early Wednesday, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said in
a report.     	
----------------------------------------------------------	
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE	
STATE:     New Hampshire    	
COUNTY:    Rockingham    	
TOWN:      Hampton, about 40 miles (64 km) north of Boston    	
OPERATOR:  NextEra Energy    	
OWNER(S):  NextEra Energy    	
CAPACITY:  1,295 MW (Pressurized Water Reactor)    	
FUEL:      Nuclear     	
DISPATCH:  Baseload     	
     	
TIMELINE:     	
Mar, 1990 - Gets full-power operating license     	
Aug, 1990 - Plant begins commercial operations    	
2010      - Files license renewal application for 20 years    	
Apr, 2012 - Final NRC decision on license renewal, without  	
            hearing  	
Dec, 2012 - Final NRC decision on license renewal, with a  	
            hearing  	
2030      - Current license set to expire, if not renewed by NRC

