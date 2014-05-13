PSEG extends N.J. Salem 2 nuclear power reactor outage

May 13 Public Service Enterprise Group Inc
said on Tuesday it will extend the ongoing refuelling
outage at its 1,160-megawatt Unit 2 at the Salem nuclear power
plant in New Jersey.
The company will use the extra time to inspect all four of
the plant's reactor coolant pumps and, if necessary, make
repairs.
"During the ongoing refuelling outage for Salem Unit 2, a
bolting issue was discovered with one of the four reactor
coolant pumps that pump water through the reactor coolant
system," company spokesman Joseph Delmar told Reuters in an
email.
He said there was no potential for damage to the reactor
core or any threat to public health and safety.
The company did not say how long it would extend the outage.
When the unit shut around April 14 for refuelling, power
traders guessed it would return about a month later in mid May.
Now they figure the additional inspection could add a couple
weeks onto the length of the outage because the company likely
will have to remove the pump motors to perform the inspections.
"There are huge shield plugs which need to be removed from
the upper level of the containment floor and then they would
need to use a large crane to remove the motors," one trader with
experience at nuclear reactors said.
Meanwhile, Salem 1 was operating at full capacity.
----------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE
STATE: New Jersey
COUNTY: Salem
TOWN: Salem along the Delaware River about 40 miles
(60 km) south of Philadelphia
OPERATOR: PSEG's PSEG Nuclear
OWNER(S): - Salem 1 & 2 - PSEG (57.41 pct)
- Exelon (42.59 pct)
- Hope Creek - PSEG (100 pct)
CAPACITY: 3,531 MW
UNIT(S): - Hope Creek - 1,161-MW General Electric boiling
water reactor
- Salem 1 - 1,174-MW Combustion Engineering
pressurized water reactor
- Salem 2 - 1,158-MW Combustion Engineering
pressurized water reactor
- 38 MW Salem 3 - gas turbine
FUEL: Nuclear; Kerosene (Unit 3)
DISPATCH: Baseload
COST: Salem 1 and 2 - $1.3 billion
Hope Creek - $4.3 billion. Hope Creek was
originally designed for two reactors but as
costs rose the utility and state decided not to
pursue the second unit. The state also believed
there was not enough demand to warrant the
second unit
TIMELINE:
1968 - Salem construction started
1971 - Salem 3 gas turbine enters service
1974 - Hope Creek construction started.
1977 - Salem 1 enters commercial service
1981 - Salem 2 enters commercial service
1986 - Hope Creek enters commercial service
2007 - PSEG says to spend about $50 million from
2007-2011 to explore a possible new reactor at
Hope Creek
2009 - PSEG files with NRC to renew the original
40-year operating licenses at Salem and Hope
Creek for an additional 20 years
2010 - PSEG files with NRC for an Early Site Permit
(ESP) for a new reactor at Hope Creek
2011 - NRC renews licenses of Salem 1 and 2 and Hope
Creek for additional 20 years
2014 - NRC expects to decide on Early Site Permit
2026 - Hope Creek license to expire
2036 - Salem 1 license to expire
2040 - Salem 2 license to expire
2046 - Hope Creek license to expire
(Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore and Scott DiSavino
in New York; editing by Andrew Hay)