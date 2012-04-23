版本:
SCE California puts out small fire at San Onofre 2 reactor

April 23 Operators at Southern California
Edison's San Onofre Nuclear plant in California extinguished a
small fire in an electrical panel in the non-radiological side
of its 1,070-megawatt Unit 2 on Friday.	
    The plant declared an "unusual event," the lowest of four
emergency classifications by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory
Commission (NRC), after the fire was discovered at about 12:49
p.m. local time Friday. 	
    The fire was extinguished and the plant exited the emergency
condition in less than an hour.	
    The cause of the fire was under investigation. No one was
hurt.	
    Both reactors at the 2,150-MW San Onofre Nuclear Generating
Station have been shut since January due to premature wear found
on tubes in massive steam generators installed in 2010 and 2011.	
    SCE on Friday informed the NRC it completed additional
inspections at the Unit 2 after tube wear was identified at the
unit's steam generators on April 11. 	
     These tests were outlined by the NRC to determine if the
degradation is similar to the more serious wear discovered at
Unit 3, which must be completed before SCE seeks permission to
restart the units. 	
    Steam generator tubes have an important safety role because
they constitute one of the primary barriers between the
radioactive and non-radioactive sides of the plant, according to
the NRC. 	
-------------------------------------------------------------  	
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE            	
STATE:     California           	
COUNTY:    San Diego           	
TOWN:      San Clemente about 60 miles (97 km) north of San     	
           Diego           	
OPERATOR:  SCE           	
OWNER(S):  - Edison International's EIX.N SCE (78.21 pct)      	
           - Sempra Energy's SRE.N SDG&E (20 pct)           	
           - Riverside (1.79 pct)  	
CAPACITY:  2,150 MW           	
UNIT(S):   - Unit 2 - 1,070-MW Combustion Engineering  	
             pressurized water reactor       	
           - Unit 3 - 1,080-MW Combustion Engineering  	
             pressurized water reactor           	
FUEL:      Nuclear           	
COST:      $4.5 billion           	
DISPATCH:  Baseload           	
  	
TIMELINE:             	
1968 -     Unit 1 (a Westinghouse pressurized water reactor)  	
           enters service  	
1983 -     Unit 2 enters service           	
1984 -     Unit 3 enters service           	
1992 -     Unit 1 retired           	
2010 -     California state water board rules that SCE and      	
           all power plants using sea water for cooling

