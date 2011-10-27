版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 27日 星期四 08:32 BJT

Calif. Elk Hills natgas plant back shut - ISO

 Oct 26 The 525-megawatt Elk Hills natural
gas-fired power station in California shut by Wednesday
afternoon for planned reasons, the California Independent
System Operator said in a report.
--------------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE     
STATE:      California     
COUNTY:     Kern     
TOWN:       About 25 miles (40 km) west of Bakersfield,
         California in Occidental Petroleum Corp's (OXY.N)
         Elk Hills oil and gas field     
OPERATOR:   Elk Hills Power LLC joint venture     
OWNER(S):   -Sempra Energy (SRE.N)
         -Occidental Petroleum     
CAPACITY:   525 MW      
UNIT(S):    525-MW combined-cycle plant with two 156-MW
         combustion turbines and a 213-MW steam turbine.
FUEL:       Natural gas     
DISPATCH:   Intermediate                   
TIMELINE:     
Dec. 2000 - Energy Commission certifies the application and
         grants the license for the project     
2003 -      Operations begin
 (Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐