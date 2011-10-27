Calif. Elk Hills natgas plant back shut - ISO

Oct 26 The 525-megawatt Elk Hills natural gas-fired power station in California shut by Wednesday afternoon for planned reasons, the California Independent System Operator said in a report. -------------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: California COUNTY: Kern TOWN: About 25 miles (40 km) west of Bakersfield,

California in Occidental Petroleum Corp's ( OXY.N )

Elk Hills oil and gas field OPERATOR: Elk Hills Power LLC joint venture OWNER(S): -Sempra Energy ( SRE.N )

-Occidental Petroleum CAPACITY: 525 MW UNIT(S): 525-MW combined-cycle plant with two 156-MW

combustion turbines and a 213-MW steam turbine. FUEL: Natural gas DISPATCH: Intermediate TIMELINE: Dec. 2000 - Energy Commission certifies the application and

grants the license for the project 2003 - Operations begin (Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore)