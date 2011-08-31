版本:
UPDATE 1-Southern's Vogtle 1 reactor in Georgia shut

 (Adds company comments)
 Aug 31 Southern Co's (SO.N) 1,150-megawatt Unit
1 at the Vogtle nuclear plant in the U.S. state of Georgia
automatically shut down on Wednesday morning during maintenance
on a valve that controls water flow to a steam generator.
 "There was increased airflow in the valve and the valve
opened, increasing the water level condition in the steam
generator," company spokeswoman Amoi Geter said.
 The unit was safe and stable as plant safety systems
operated as designed, the company said in a statement.
 There was no risk to the public, it said.
 Unit 2 was operating at 97 percent power in preparation for
a routine, scheduled refueling outage.
-----------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE
STATE:     Georgia
COUNTY:    Burke County
TOWN:      Near Augusta, Georgia
OPERATOR:  Southern Nuclear Operating Co
OWNER(S):  Southern Nuclear Operating Co
CAPACITY:  2,302 MW, one of 100 largest power plants in U.S.
UNIT(S):   1 - 1,150 MW Westinghouse four-loop pressurized
        water reactor
        2 - 1,152 MW Westinghouse four-loop pressurized
        water reactor
FUEL:      Nuclear
DISPATCH:  Baseload
COST:      $19.071 bln (2007 USD)
TIMELINE:
1987 -     Unit 1 enters commercial service
1989 -     Unit 2 enters commercial service
2008 -     Co submitted application for two new PWR reactors
        at site. The units would be Westinghouse Advanced
        Passive 1000 (AP1000) reactors.
2009 -     NRC approves license renewal for Units 1 & 2
2047 -     Unit 1 license to expire unless renewed
2049 -     Unit 2 license to expire unless renewed
(Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore; Editing by Dale
Hudson)

