UPDATE 1-Southern's Vogtle 1 reactor in Georgia shut

Aug 31 Southern Co's ( SO.N ) 1,150-megawatt Unit 1 at the Vogtle nuclear plant in the U.S. state of Georgia automatically shut down on Wednesday morning during maintenance on a valve that controls water flow to a steam generator.

"There was increased airflow in the valve and the valve opened, increasing the water level condition in the steam generator," company spokeswoman Amoi Geter said.

The unit was safe and stable as plant safety systems operated as designed, the company said in a statement.

There was no risk to the public, it said.

Unit 2 was operating at 97 percent power in preparation for a routine, scheduled refueling outage. ----------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: Georgia COUNTY: Burke County TOWN: Near Augusta, Georgia OPERATOR: Southern Nuclear Operating Co OWNER(S): Southern Nuclear Operating Co CAPACITY: 2,302 MW, one of 100 largest power plants in U.S. UNIT(S): 1 - 1,150 MW Westinghouse four-loop pressurized

water reactor

2 - 1,152 MW Westinghouse four-loop pressurized

water reactor FUEL: Nuclear DISPATCH: Baseload COST: $19.071 bln (2007 USD) TIMELINE: 1987 - Unit 1 enters commercial service 1989 - Unit 2 enters commercial service 2008 - Co submitted application for two new PWR reactors

at site. The units would be Westinghouse Advanced

Passive 1000 (AP1000) reactors. 2009 - NRC approves license renewal for Units 1 & 2 2047 - Unit 1 license to expire unless renewed 2049 - Unit 2 license to expire unless renewed (Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore; Editing by Dale Hudson)