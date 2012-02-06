版本:
New coils being installed at South Texas 2 reactor

HOUSTON, Feb 6 Workers at the South Texas
Project nuclear station in Texas are installing about three
dozen stator coils in Unit 2, which automatically shut in late
November due to a malfunction, an STP spokesman said on
 Monday. 	
    The unit's damaged rotor is being refurbished at a Siemens
facility in North Carolina.  The 1,280-megawatt STP unit 2 
automatically shut Nov. 29  when the main generator
malfunctioned due to a ground fault that likely occurred in one
of the stator coils, officials at the South Texas Nuclear
Operating Co. have said previously.	
    The remaining stator coils, weighing from 800 to 1,000
pounds each, are expected to arrive at the station in Matagorda
County in the next week or so from a fabrication facility in
Alabama. The unit has 72 total stator coils, all of which are
being replaced.	
    The spokesman declined to say how long the repair work will
take or when Unit 2 will be ready to return to service.	
    "The process continues to move forward," said STP's Buddy
Eller. "With the stator coils arriving on site, that is another
key milestone." 	
    The Texas grid agency and regulators are closely watching
the state's generating supply after a protracted heat wave in
2011 sent electric demand soaring, straining resources. The grid
operator was forced to curtail power to some industrial
customers on some days, but was able to avoid rolling outages.  	
    Unit 2 had returned to full power on Nov. 24, from a  	
refueling outage when it tripped.	
    Meanwhile, the 1,280-MW Unit 1 has continued operating at 	
full power.   	
-------------------------------------------------------------   	
   	
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE             	
STATE:      Texas             	
COUNTY:     Matagorda             	
TOWN:       Bay City, 90 miles (145 km) south of Houston       	
OPERATOR:   STP Nuclear Operating Co             	
OWNERS:     NRG Energy, 44 percent; City of San       	
            Antonio's CPS Energy, 40 percent; City of Austin's 	
            Austin Energy, 16 percent       	
CAPACITY:   2,700 MW             	
UNITS:      1 - 1,280 MW pressurized water reactor           	
            2 - 1,280 MW pressurized water reactor          	
FUEL:       Nuclear             	
DISPATCH:   Baseload      	
                 	
TIMELINE:        	
1976 -      Start of plant construction             	
1988 -      Unit 1 enters commercial operation             	
1989 -      Unit 2 enters commercial operation             	
2007 -      NRG files license application to build two new   	
            Advanced Boiling Water Reactors (ABWR) at the site  	
2010 -      STP files application to renew operating licenses  	
            for Units 1 and 2 for an additional 20 years      	
2011 -      NRG ends investment in new reactors after   	
            Fukushima accident; COL process continues   	
2011 -      Regulators approve amended ABWR design   	
2027 -      Unit 1 license to expire unless renewed      	
2028 -      Unit 2 license to expire unless renewed

