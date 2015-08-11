TVA a step closer to the newest U.S. nuke plant operating license

Aug 11 Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) said on Tuesday it successfully completed important functional testing on its new Watts Bar Unit 2 nuclear reactor in Spring City, Tennessee.

The latest round of tests were run under a normal operational environment over a period of eight weeks, TVA said. A series of various functional testing is required to apply for an operating license from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission before fuel can be loaded into the reactor.

The commission had voted to delegate authority to the office of the director for Nuclear Reactor Regulation to issue the license, pending applicable regulatory requirements being met, TVA said in May.

The 1,150-MW Watts reactor, which the company started building in the 1970s before stopping construction in the 1980s due to lower energy demand, will be the country's first new reactor since 1996 when Watts Bar 1 entered service.

