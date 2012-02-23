Kansas Wolf Creek reactor repairs advancing slowly

HOUSTON Feb 23 Operators at the
1,166-megawatt Wolf Creek nuclear power plant in Kansas have
replaced electrical equipment that forced the unit to shut in
mid-January, but no return date has been set, a spokeswoman
said.
"We are moving forward with taking care of the plant, taking
the time to understand what happened and implementing corrective
actions," the spokeswoman said. Other maintenance tasks also are
being performed while the unit is shut, she said.
The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) will hold a
public meeting on March 6 to discuss results of an inspection
conducted at the plant in late January, according to an NRC
release.
The Wolf Creek Nuclear station declared an "unusual event,"
the NRC's lowest-level emergency, on Jan. 13, after the failure
of a main generator electrical breaker and an unexplained loss
of power to a startup transformer shut the plant, the NRC said.
The switchyard was de-energized, meaning the plant lost its
connection to the electrical power grid, the NRC said.
All safety systems responded and emergency diesel generators
automatically powered safety-related equipment, the NRC said.
The unusual event was canceled about three hours later when
off-site power was partially restored.
-------------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE
STATE: Kansas
COUNTY: Coffey
TOWN: Burlington about 100 miles (160 km) southwest of
Kansas City
OPERATOR: Wolf Creek Nuclear Operating Corp
OWNERS: - Kansas City Power & Light, a Great Plains Energy
Co (47 pct)
- Kansas Gas and Electric, a Westar Energy Co
(47 pct)
- Kansas Electric Power Co-op (6 pct)
CAPACITY: 1,166 MW
UNIT(S): 1,166 MW Westinghouse pressurized water reactor
FUEL: Nuclear
DISPATCH: Baseload
TIMELINE:
1985 - Unit enters service
2006 - Wolf Creek files with U.S. Nuclear Regulatory
Commission (NRC) to renewal the original 40-year
operating license for an additional 20 years
2008 - NRC renews operating license
2045 - Unit license expires