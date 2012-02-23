Kansas Wolf Creek reactor repairs advancing slowly

HOUSTON Feb 23 Operators at the 1,166-megawatt Wolf Creek nuclear power plant in Kansas have replaced electrical equipment that forced the unit to shut in mid-January, but no return date has been set, a spokeswoman said.

"We are moving forward with taking care of the plant, taking the time to understand what happened and implementing corrective actions," the spokeswoman said. Other maintenance tasks also are being performed while the unit is shut, she said.

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) will hold a public meeting on March 6 to discuss results of an inspection conducted at the plant in late January, according to an NRC release.

The Wolf Creek Nuclear station declared an "unusual event," the NRC's lowest-level emergency, on Jan. 13, after the failure of a main generator electrical breaker and an unexplained loss of power to a startup transformer shut the plant, the NRC said.

The switchyard was de-energized, meaning the plant lost its connection to the electrical power grid, the NRC said.

All safety systems responded and emergency diesel generators automatically powered safety-related equipment, the NRC said.

The unusual event was canceled about three hours later when off-site power was partially restored. -------------------------------------------------------------

PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: Kansas COUNTY: Coffey TOWN: Burlington about 100 miles (160 km) southwest of

Kansas City OPERATOR: Wolf Creek Nuclear Operating Corp OWNERS: - Kansas City Power & Light, a Great Plains Energy

Co (47 pct)

- Kansas Gas and Electric, a Westar Energy Co

(47 pct)

- Kansas Electric Power Co-op (6 pct) CAPACITY: 1,166 MW UNIT(S): 1,166 MW Westinghouse pressurized water reactor FUEL: Nuclear DISPATCH: Baseload

TIMELINE: 1985 - Unit enters service 2006 - Wolf Creek files with U.S. Nuclear Regulatory

Commission (NRC) to renewal the original 40-year

operating license for an additional 20 years 2008 - NRC renews operating license 2045 - Unit license expires