Kansas Wolf Creek nuclear reactor shut for equipment repairs

Sept 13 Wolf Creek Nuclear Operating Corp shut
the 1,175-megawatt Wolf Creek nuclear power plant in Kansas by
early Thursday from full power early Wednesday due to equipment
problems.
In a report to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission on
Thursday, the company said it had shut plant due to the loss of
cooling to switchgear rooms.
The company did not say when the unit was likely to return
to service.
----------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE
STATE: Kansas
COUNTY: Coffey
TOWN: Burlington about 100 miles (160 km) southwest of
Kansas City
OPERATOR: Wolf Creek Nuclear Operating Corp
OWNER: - Kansas City Power & Light, a Great Plains Energy
Inc unit (47 percent)
- Kansas Gas and Electric, a Westar Energy Inc
unit (47 percent)
- Kansas Electric Power Co-op (6 percent)
CAPACITY: 1,175 MW
UNIT(S): Westinghouse pressurized water reactor
FUEL: Nuclear
DISPATCH: Baseload
TIMELINE:
1985 - Unit enters service
2006 - Wolf Creek files with U.S. Nuclear Regulatory
Commission to renew the original 40-year
operating license for an additional 20 years
2008 - NRC renews operating license
2045 - Unit license expires